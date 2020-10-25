Letak, Josephine A.



August 3, 1932 - October 23, 2020



Preceded in death by 4 brothers; 3 sisters; and grandson Tyler Letak. Survived by husband Benjamin; children: Steve (Jody) Letak, Jane (Jim) Homann, Patti (John) Savage, Ben (Seri) Letak, Jo Ann (Mark) Petersen, and Jim (Tracy) Letak; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother Dan Kubat; other loving relatives and friends.



VISITATION begins Tuesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am, Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Sts Peter & Paul Church. A special Thank You for the loving care our wife and mother received at Brookestone Village.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.