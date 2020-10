Alva, Ventura Betty



July 14, 1925 - October 19, 2020



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, October 25th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. SERVICES: Monday, October 26th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (4930 S. 23rd St.) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: St. Mary Cemetery.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.