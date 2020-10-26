Menu
Richard Kowal
Kowal, Richard

Age 87 - October 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, John and Victoria; siblings: Sr. Mary Ignatius OSF, Michael, Anne, John, Joseph, Rose, Thaddeus, Anton, Frank, Paul, and Edward. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis (nee Haymaker); son, Ronald; daughter, Linda (John) Forbes; granddaughter, Amy (Joe) Ewing; great-grandson, Joseph, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Joan, Lorry, and Bernardette; many nieces and nephews

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 27, 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL at 7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 28, 10am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
27
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
28
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
