Arlo L. Nielsen
Nielsen, Arlo L.

August 4, 1937 - October 23, 2020

Springfield NE. Survived by wife, Myrtle; daughters, Julie (Michael) Noesen, Lauri (James) West, and Shellie (Roy) Hudson; grandchildren, Matthew, Kara, John, Kyle, Brianne, Dustin, Sarah, and Colton; 6 great-grandchildren; family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 2pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., Gretna. Family requests please wear a mask. INTERMENT: Springfield Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Springfield Fire & Rescue, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028
Oct
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
11204 S 204th St, Gretna, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
