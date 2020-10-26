Nielsen, Arlo L.



August 4, 1937 - October 23, 2020



Springfield NE. Survived by wife, Myrtle; daughters, Julie (Michael) Noesen, Lauri (James) West, and Shellie (Roy) Hudson; grandchildren, Matthew, Kara, John, Kyle, Brianne, Dustin, Sarah, and Colton; 6 great-grandchildren; family and friends.



VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 2pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St., Gretna. Family requests please wear a mask. INTERMENT: Springfield Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Springfield Fire & Rescue, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.