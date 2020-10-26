Fischer, Dorothy L.



Dorothy Lousie Heiden Fischer was born in Gaylord, KS on October 4, 1929 to Charlie and Elda (Winkelmann) Heiden. She was the third child and only girl. When Dorothy was in the sixth grade her family moved to Nebraska. Dorothy remembered that move being a good thing as now the family had easier access to "well" water without needing to haul water from miles away. They settled in the Alma, NE area. "Dottie Lou" graduated from Alma High School in 1947.



On September 19, 1948, Dorothy married Robert "Bud" Fischer at Peace Lutheran in Alma. They lived with Charlie and Elda for a short time while Bud farmed land that was soon to be covered by the Harlan County Dam. They were then able to move to the Bertrand, NE area where they could find land to rent for farming. Together they raised three children: Connie Louise Fischer Jelkin, Kent Jon Fischer, and Amy Louise Fischer Purintun.



Dorothy spent much time helping at Adullam Lutheran Church where she and Bud were long time members. Dorothy cherished the Adullam community and commented often how blessed she and Bud had been to move into such a loving and caring community that took them in as family. Along with being a wife and homemaker, Dorothy always helped with the farming - never shying away from any hard labor or machine operation. In fact, operating the large machinery was a joy for her.



Bud and Dot farmed in the Bertrand area until 1978, when they moved to Overton, NE where they had purchased Platte River Ground that Dorothy aptly named "Deerbrook". Bud worked in Overton at Plectron and they raised cattle along the river. Following the move to Overton, Dorothy worked as a receptionist for the local dentist, and also started taking computer classes at Kearney State College. Dorothy had always enjoyed math and numbers, and found a way to use that love when she became a Registered Representative for Wadell and Reed Investments. Bud and Dot loved having people at Deerbrook and hosted many Church and family events. It was great fun to splash in the river, ride the WC and have a HUGE bonfire.



Dorothy was passionate about always learning, and read the paper daily to keep up with current events. The things her family was interested in she was always quick to comment on what she had read about in the paper. She loved a challenge - and the thrill of adventure. It was not a matter of "thinking outside the box" - as for Dorothy, the box simply did not exist. She was never afraid to push the edge -and always did life on her own terms. She was a woman who knew who she was, and lived so that others did, too.



In 2008, Dorothy and Bud moved to Kearney, NE to a home she had designed, and then named "Park Place". The home was located across from Dryden Park, and she loved the location where she could watch the people at the park. Dorothy was passionate about fashion and manners - and dressed always with elegance and class. She entered and won the "Make it with Wool" contest and still was wearing the suit. She taught us to always use the good silver and the stemmed glasses. All the family knows how to set a table and where to place the fork. Known by so many as "the hat lady" for the beautiful hats she would create and wear. Dorothy loved creating beautiful centerpieces and items of decoration for her home - and it brought her joy to have friends and family notice her latest creations.



Following her husband's death in 2012, Dorothy remained at Park Place until August of 2020 when she moved to Gretna to live with her daughter, Amy. She was so thankful to move and enjoyed the family going through Park Place and taking home treasures. So many times in the next few weeks she stated how happy she was in her "new digs" that had been painted her special shade of pink. She had just finished her latest hat and wore it out to eat. She often wondered why more women didn't wear a hat.



Dorothy leaves behind to reminisce with "Dot Stories" about the "Queen Mother", her three children and their spouses: Connie Jelkin (Jim) of Kearney, KJ Fischer (Kelly) of Lexington, and Amy Purintun (Doug) of Gretna; grandchildren: Jennifer Sill (Eric) of Ankeny IA, Jeanine Jelkin of Des Moines IA, James Thomas Jelkin of Brooklyn New York, Robert Fischer (Nina) of Lincoln NE, Jessica Ornelas (Donald) of Devine TX, Brandon Purintun of Gretna NE, Rachael Solanki (Kunal) of Lincoln NE, and Amanda Purintun of Lincoln, NE; and great-grandchildren: Madison Sill, Mason Sill, Bailey Ornelas, Chloe Ornelas, Vivian Fischer, and Elliott Fischer, and a new Fischer baby coming in January.



