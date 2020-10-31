Hooi, Dan
May 29, 1959 - October 21, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 31, 10am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, NE. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for our webcast of the Wake Service at https://boxcast.tv/view/dan-hooi-udme1cgw6dzohzacckiv
. and the webcast of the Funeral Mass on Facebook at St. Matthew Parish and School.
