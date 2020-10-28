Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David E. Hrbek
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Hrbek, David E.

December 17, 1963 - October 24, 2020

Preceded in death by his son, Blake Hrbek. Survived by his wife, Julie Hrbek; daughter, Samantha Hrbek; parents, Edward Hrbek and Elizabeth Downey; siblings, Dr. Marjorie (Brian Bogatin) Hrbek of Portland, OR; and Dan (Kerri) Hrbek of Linden, MI; and his extended family.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 N 72nd St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
October 27, 2020