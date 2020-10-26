Menu
Lois Deane Landen
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Landen, Lois Deane

December 6, 1933 - October 25, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John L. "Jack" Landen; parents, Frances and Norman Deane. Survived by daughters, Kris Fischer (Rick) and Pam Carlson (Paul); five grandchildren: Mark and Jake Fischer, Jack, Leo and Charlie Carlson.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, October 26th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 27th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Family Interment, Forest Lawn. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association and St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
