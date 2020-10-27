Forsythe, Craig Martin



Age 63



Craig Martin Forsythe of Carter Lake, IA passed away from lung cancer on October 22, 2020. Forsythe was a retired United States Postal Worker, avid card player, and there was not a crossword puzzle he couldn't solve. He had an acute mind for dates and times. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching political commentaries and historical documentaries. Fox News was his favorite.



He was preceded in death by his father, Russell O. Forsythe; and brother, Russell O. Forsythe Jr.; and is survived by mother, Lora J. Forsythe of Carter Lake; sisters, Linda (Dolly) M. Walton (Dave) of Omaha; and Diane I. Van Houten (Dan) of Council Bluffs. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Please send any condolences to: Lora Forsythe at 27 Cooper Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.