Reams, Leland Charles
January 1, 1967 - October 22, 2020
Preceded in death by parents Richard (Mildred) Morrow; sister Necee Smith. Survived by loving wife Darlene; chidren Lelanda Reams and Megan Brownfield; siblings Richard (Sara) Reams, Anthony (Ranae) Reams, LaDon Morrow, LaDanna Morrow, Shamecha (Ryan Conway) Holloway, Tesha Smith, Tevon Smith, Samantha Bannister; large extended family. Private family services.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.