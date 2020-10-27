Horwath, Rudolph C.



February 12, 1928 - October 23, 2020



Rudy Horwath, cherished husband, father, and friend. Retired owner of Horwath Laundry Equipment.



He is survived by beloved wife of 71 years, Jeannette Nord Horwath; daughters, Diane Vacek and Patti Boyer; son, Jim Horwath (Kay); daughter-in-law, Linda Horwath; sister, Emily Filley; eight grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and, many, many friends.



Preceded in death by son, Randall Horwath; son-in-law, Scott Boyer; parents, Andrew and Katherine (Rauscher) Horwath; sisters, Katherine Sedlacek, Johanna Ban, and Josephine Spalek; and brother, Joseph Horwath.



A private service will be held. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Covenant Cedars Bible Camp, P.O. Box 68, Hordville, NE 68846 or First Covenant Church, 201 North 90th, Omaha, NE 68114.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.