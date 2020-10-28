Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fredrick D. Otte
Otte, Fredrick D.

September 26, 1942 - October 25, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by first wife, Helen. Survived by wife, Regina; children: Elizabeth Kamtz, Nicole Rapier, Meagan Rapier, Jacob (Kristin) Rapier; 8 grandchildren; siblings: Edie Gravenmier, Eric (Nancy) Otte, Chuck (Jaye) Otte, Ann Wilson; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6:30pm, with Rosary at 6:30pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.