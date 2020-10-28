Otte, Fredrick D.
September 26, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by first wife, Helen. Survived by wife, Regina; children: Elizabeth Kamtz, Nicole Rapier, Meagan Rapier, Jacob (Kristin) Rapier; 8 grandchildren; siblings: Edie Gravenmier, Eric (Nancy) Otte, Chuck (Jaye) Otte, Ann Wilson; many family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6:30pm, with Rosary at 6:30pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be determined later.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.