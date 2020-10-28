Menu
David Allen Petersen Sr.
Petersen, David Allen, Sr.

September 9, 1947 - October 14, 2020

Born in Omaha, David passed away, at 73, surrounded by his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several honors including a Bronze Star. He was employed by the US Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen Charlebois and Oscar Petersen; sisters, Jean Leiser and Sally Brightweiser. He is survived by his wife, Polly, of Bellevue; children, David (Dawne) Petersen Jr, Lisa (Chris) Schlotfeld, Sara (Andres) Tellez, Elizabeth Jones, and Matt(Aleah) Engel; grandsons, David III, Austyn and Daltyn Petersen, Brandon and Jack Schlotfeld, Kyle and Alex Engel, Devin and Andru Jones; granddaughters, Alena Beckham, Morgan Engel and Kylara Petersen; great granddaughter, Monica Jones.

A Private Service was held before David was laid to rest in the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, NE or Wounded Warriors Project.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
