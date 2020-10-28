Petersen, David Allen, Sr.
September 9, 1947 - October 14, 2020
Born in Omaha, David passed away, at 73, surrounded by his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several honors including a Bronze Star. He was employed by the US Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen Charlebois and Oscar Petersen; sisters, Jean Leiser and Sally Brightweiser. He is survived by his wife, Polly, of Bellevue; children, David (Dawne) Petersen Jr, Lisa (Chris) Schlotfeld, Sara (Andres) Tellez, Elizabeth Jones, and Matt(Aleah) Engel; grandsons, David III, Austyn and Daltyn Petersen, Brandon and Jack Schlotfeld, Kyle and Alex Engel, Devin and Andru Jones; granddaughters, Alena Beckham, Morgan Engel and Kylara Petersen; great granddaughter, Monica Jones.
A Private Service was held before David was laid to rest in the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, NE or Wounded Warriors
Project.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.