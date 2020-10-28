Heskett-Sawin, Berdine Martha (Greckel)
Age 91
Berdine Martha (Greckel) Heskett-Sawin, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Berdine was born June 21, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Heskett; and survived by their four children: daughter, Suzanne (Barry) Van Amberg; son, Dan (Cary) Heskett; daughter, Sara (John) Gran; son, Todd (Leslie) Heskett; 6 grandchildren: Kelly and Haley, Zachariah and Hilary, Nathan and Emma, and Ross and Hannah.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Carroll Sawin; and survived by his children: daughters, Kristin (David) Welbes, Sarah (Jay) Thomas; and son, Paul (Jeanine) Sawin; 4 grandchildren, Zachary and Brendan, and Samantha and Jack.
Private family celebration.
Memorials can be directed to the Foundation of Lincoln Public Schools. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com
.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 | (402) 423-1515
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.