Liliedahl, Robert L. "Bob"



January 19, 1950 - October 23, 2020



Robert "Bob" L. Liliedahl, age 70 of Ithaca, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wahoo on January 19, 1950 to Oscar and Leone (Smith) Liliedahl.



Survived by children, Shawn (Jennifer) Liliedahl of Lincoln; Staci (Ben) Matiyow of Council Bluffs, IA; Rob (Jill) Liliedahl of Lincoln; grandchildren, John and Claire Liliedahl and Parker and Jordyn Matiyow; siblings, Dr. Richard (Mary) Liliedahl of Murrieta, CA; Dr. Roger (Marjorie) Liliedahl of Olathe, KS; Leanne (Mike) Bartek of Wahoo; several nieces and nephews; and countless lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Karen.



A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. No flowers please. Condolences can be sent to the Family of Bob at the funeral home. A celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.