Delma Gertrude Hogue
Hogue, Delma Gertrude (Windholz)

November 16, 1924 - October 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husbands, Slyvester and Albert; children: Joyce, James and John; and grandson, Vern. Survived by grandson, Richard Southwick (Kimberly); brothers, Bobby James Southwick and William Southwick; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and stepdaughter, Shelly Barlow (Butch).

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 30th from 12 Noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Logan, Iowa United Methodist Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
