Carolyn Marie "Sue" Walters
Walters, Carolyn Marie "Sue"

October 1, 1948 - October 22, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, October 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 29th at 10am at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Thursday, 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
