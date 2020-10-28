Menu
Davy Tyrone Coleman II
Coleman, Davy Tyrone II

December 31, 1987 - October 24, 2020

He is survived by his parents, Tonya R. Coleman and Davy Coleman Sr.; wife, Erica (Keshia) Coleman, and his children that he adored: Davy Coleman III, Ky'Airah Coleman, Zoey Coleman, and Kennedy Coleman

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Forest Lawn.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
