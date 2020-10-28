Bennett, Marilyn Rose (Wellen)
April 11, 1933 - October 22, 2020
Marilyn was born in Latrobe, PA on April 11, 1933, Born Again on August 3, 1978, and passed through the Pearly Gates to be with her Lord Jesus on October 22, 2020. A tenacious champion of the underdog, her lesson to her children and grandchildren was "Look for ways to be kind." Unpretentious, curious, and accepting, people of all ages and walks of life were drawn to her quick wit and love of life.
Preceded in this Life by her husband USAF Major Robert J Bennett. She leaves behind her children: Mark Bennett, Lynn (Brian) Blake, Donna Bennett, Lisa Bennett, and Erin (Michael) Hooper; grandchildren: Brian Blake, John (Kasey) Bennett, Charles (Lucille) Encell, and Adeline Rose Encell; great-grandchildren, Vyvyan and Clarke; as well as her Prayer Group and many people she "mothered" along the way.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 30th, 1pm, at Spirit Life Church (48th and Harrison). Interment: St. John Cemetery.
To view a broadcast of the funeral service, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.