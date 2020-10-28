Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacqueline Diane Anstey
Anstey, Jacqueline Diane (LaPole)

Born Sept. 24, 1937; passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Norman L. Anstey. Lovingly remembered by children: Susan Hollenbeck (John), Norman Anstey (preceded in death by wife Sue), Diane Smart (Sandy), Shawn Anstey (Kelli), Amy Fitl (James), Jason Anstey, Justin Anstey, and Megan Larsen. She was proud to be the grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private family services at St. Timothy's Reno Catholic Church in Iowa. Memorials or condolences can be mailed to 8109 S. 39th Street, Bellevue, NE 68147.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.