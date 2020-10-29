Dolezal, Duane H.
April 9, 1936 - October 24, 2020
Duane H. Dolezal, age 84 of Hastings, NE, formerly of Omaha, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Hastings. He was born April 9, 1936 in Wahoo to Henry and Adelia (Machacek) Dolezal. He worked as a foreman for Western Electric for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sinobia Dolezal; children, Steven (Lisa) Dolezal, Dawn (Mark) Anderson, Victoria (Brad) Hockabout, John (Temre) Dolezal, Anthony Dolezal; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Jim) Stara, Deborah Crosby, Denise Dolezal; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Adelia Dolezal; uncle and aunt, Don and Marilyn Machacek; grandparents, John and Mayme Machacek.
Private graveside service with Military Honors will be held. Memorial in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME
211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.