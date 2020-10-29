Flott, Wesley P.



November 21, 1951 - October 28, 2020



Survived by brothers, Calvin, Rev. Philip, Alasandro and Heath Cliff (Mary Ann) Flott; sister, Wanda Presley; other loving relatives. VISITATION: Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Stanislaus Church. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.