Heaton, Michael P. Sr.
June 16, 1938 - October 24, 2020
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn with interment of the urn in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The funeral is available to view online at https://boxcast.tv/view/michael-p-heaton-sr-pq6kxbig9fzu3vexxqil
MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Alzheimer's Association
or Sacred Heart School (CUES).
