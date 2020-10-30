Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael P. Heaton Sr.
Heaton, Michael P. Sr.

June 16, 1938 - October 24, 2020

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn with interment of the urn in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The funeral is available to view online at https://boxcast.tv/view/michael-p-heaton-sr-pq6kxbig9fzu3vexxqil

MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Heart School (CUES).

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Oct
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Mike, Marcia and Matt,
Words can not express how sad I am for you. You had a wonderful father. My dad's twin! I have so many memories of your dad....at my house, at your house and the many football trips he took us on. He always took way better care of me on those trips than my dad did! He was so kind, funny and caring towards all of us in our family. This has been such a difficult year, losing Dad, COVID and the culture in general. I am grasping for things to bring me peace this year. Having mom safe and happy has been a saving grace. As importantly, the thought of our dads being together gives me such joy and happiness. Their friendship was so genuine and loyal. I know that Dad was so happy to see your father come join him. He loved your dad so much, and your dad was the friend he always trusted, adored and continued to maintain a friendship with. I feel your loss. Just try and remember those fabulous memories. Cherish them. Thinking of all of you tonight with a heavy heart, and yet a sense of joy that those two are together again! Kristi Kelly
Kristi Kelly
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Marcia and Matt Mr. Mike was a great dad, coach and friend. Memories of the Road Apple´s are plentiful! Of course the RV tail gating too. May all the memories keep you moving forward through this difficult time.
Laura Burianek Gilliland
October 27, 2020
RIP Coach
Laura Smith
October 27, 2020