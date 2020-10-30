Mike, Marcia and Matt,

Words can not express how sad I am for you. You had a wonderful father. My dad's twin! I have so many memories of your dad....at my house, at your house and the many football trips he took us on. He always took way better care of me on those trips than my dad did! He was so kind, funny and caring towards all of us in our family. This has been such a difficult year, losing Dad, COVID and the culture in general. I am grasping for things to bring me peace this year. Having mom safe and happy has been a saving grace. As importantly, the thought of our dads being together gives me such joy and happiness. Their friendship was so genuine and loyal. I know that Dad was so happy to see your father come join him. He loved your dad so much, and your dad was the friend he always trusted, adored and continued to maintain a friendship with. I feel your loss. Just try and remember those fabulous memories. Cherish them. Thinking of all of you tonight with a heavy heart, and yet a sense of joy that those two are together again! Kristi Kelly



