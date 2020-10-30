Warner, Patsy Ann (Moss) Trent



Warner, age 83, passed away October 27, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Patsy was born September 9, 1937, in Council Bluffs to the late Roscoe and Hazel (Ellis). She graduated in 1955 from Thomas Jefferson High School. She became a CPA and worked for over 30 at American Legion Post #1 in Omaha. She was an avid bowler for many years until ill health. She moved to The Rose about 6 years ago. Due to failing health, she went to The Rose nursing facility.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roger Trent and Roger Warner; sisters, Gloria Faye Moss, Inez E. Rongish, Maxine Mann and Elaine Shreves; and brothers, Gary Dean, Clifford and Ronald Moss; nieces, Debbie and Dixie Shreves and nephew David Shreves. She is survived by nieces, Gloria Martinson Pam and Mary Rongish, all of Columbus, NE; and Linda Mann of California and Janet Arnold of Oregon; nephews, Ron and Richard Moss and Jeff Rongish, all of Colorado; John Rongish of Lincoln, NE; Dennis and Doug Shreves of South Dakota; and many great-nieces and nephews.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, at Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.