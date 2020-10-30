Broderick, James Patrick "Pat"August 23, 1940 - October 26, 2020Passed away from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Preceeded in death by parents, Ines and Jim, sister, Katy. Survived by brothers, Greg (Barb), Mark (Cathy) and sister Jean M. Lawler-Dineen (Bill), many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Pat had degrees in philosophy, theology, law, and computer science. He was always a student and enjoyed writing poetry.Private services at time of inurnment. Memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation.CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN11902 W. Center Road402-333-7200