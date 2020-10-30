Jacoba, Barbara J.
October 18, 1943 - October 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Michael Rogers; brother, John; and sister, Joann. Survived by two sons, Eric Jacoba (Lisa) and Ian Jacoba; grandchildren, Abigail and Jillian; and dog, Annie.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 30th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 31st, 10:30am, St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X or the Nebraska Humane Society.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.