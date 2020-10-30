Menu
Delores Lewis
Lewis, Delores

Age 87

Of Valley, NE. Survived by children, Robert and Diane Lewis of Valley, Nancy Lewis of Valley, Sandra Lewis of Valley, and Rich and Kathy Lewis of Yutan, NE; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (Frank) Williams of Ashland, NE.

Services will be delayed until Spring of 2021.

Memorials may be made to Caravan. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
