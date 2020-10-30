Menu
Sheryl A. Smith
Smith, Sheryl A. (White)

September 11, 1959 - October 27, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Lewis "Gene" and Donna White. Survived by husband, Darrell; daughter, Michelle; siblings, Lewis "Bill" (Ellen) White, Jody (Fred) Galata, Gerald "Rex" White, Mike (Ann) White, Steve (Barb) White; many nieces and nephews.

Private family services. Please send memorials to Sheryl Smith Nursing Scholarship Fund C/O Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE. 68114.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
