Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret "Maggie" Zion
Zion, Margaret "Maggie"

May 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020

Of Omaha, raised in Anita, IA. Graduate of Dana College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO). Employed by UNO at time of death. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn "Bid" and Mildred (Wiese) Haszard; and brother, Bob Haszard. Survived by niece, Annalise (Jim) Zion Olson; brother-in-law, Dave (Ardene) Zion; special friend, Chuck Garcia, several cousins and many friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 31, at Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, IA.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.