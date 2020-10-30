Menu
Robert "Scott" Black
Black, Robert "Scott"

Age 67

Scott Black, of Elkhorn, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wanda (Wolverton) Black. Scott is survived by his wife, Cathline Black of Elkhorn; sons, Jason (Cristi) and Jeremy (Colleen) Black, all of Elkhorn; five grandchildren; and a sister, Vicky Fowler of Kansas City, MO.

Private family graveside service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn with burial to follow. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of the Heartland and mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 W. Maple Road – Elkhorn, NE 68022. The family will be planning a Life Celebration service at a future date at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
