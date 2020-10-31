Bezy, Mary Elizabeth
October 16, 1921 - October 26, 2020
Age 99. Preceded in death by husband, Henry; parents, Gilbert and Marguerite; brother, Andrew; sister, Jean. Survived by children: John, Susan, Mark, Tim, Tom; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday, November 1st, 5-7pm, Guild Rosary 4:30pm, Vigil Service and Nurse Honor Guard 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 2nd, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Offutt Air Force Base Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Church Perpetual Adoration or St. Mary's School.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.