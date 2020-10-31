Menu
Mary Elizabeth Bezy
Bezy, Mary Elizabeth

October 16, 1921 - October 26, 2020

Age 99. Preceded in death by husband, Henry; parents, Gilbert and Marguerite; brother, Andrew; sister, Jean. Survived by children: John, Susan, Mark, Tim, Tom; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, November 1st, 5-7pm, Guild Rosary 4:30pm, Vigil Service and Nurse Honor Guard 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 2nd, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Offutt Air Force Base Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Church Perpetual Adoration or St. Mary's School.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Prayers to the Bezy Family
John M. Troia
October 30, 2020
So sorry to learn of the loss of such a beautiful, graceful woman.
Alice Cotton Kirkwood
October 30, 2020
Betty was such a wonderful friend to our family. Our deepest sympathy!
Christine Cotton
October 30, 2020
We all will miss our dear Betty--she was a wonderful lady! Loved her humor, kindness and gentle spirit. We send our love and sympathy to John, Susan, Tim, Tom and Mark.
Bellevue Public Library Staff
October 30, 2020