William G. "Bill" Davis
Davis, William G. "Bill"

Age 80

Of Leshara, NE. Survived by wife, Jo; children, Cory and Danita Davis of San Francisco, CA, Raquel Jones of Seattle, WA, Matt Davis of Seattle, WA, Randy and Cindy Ennis of Omaha and Julie and Doug Brudny of Valley, NE; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

VISITATION Monday 10-11am followed by FUNERAL at 11am all at the Funeral Home. Interment Valley Cemetery. Memorials to United Faith Community Church or Men of Faith. Condolences and webcast at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
