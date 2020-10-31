Menu
Patricia Ann Wojtkiewicz
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Wojtkiewicz, Patricia Ann

May 20, 1926 - October 29, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Monica Hug; husband, Joseph Wojtkiewicz; son, Gary Wojtkiewicz; brothers; sisters; great-grandson Harrison Wojtkiewicz. Survived by her children, Sharon (Roger) Chilson, Dan (Jean) Wojtkiewicz, Joe (Ginny) Wojtkiewicz; daughters-in-law Sheila (Gary ) Froendt, Pattie (Paul Feilmann) Wojtkiewicz, Paul (Amy) Wojtkiewicz, and Karen (Tim) Granados; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION Wednesday, November 4, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, November 5, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1723 S. 17th St. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Livestream and details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Foodbank of the Heartland, Sienna Francis House, or the Open Door Mission.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
