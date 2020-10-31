Beadleson, Mary L.



Age 89



Of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by her son, John (Terri) Beadleson of Plattsmouth, NE; daugther, Patricia Dodson of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachael, Hanah and Tom Dodson and Johnathan Beadleson.



VISITATION will be Sunday, November 1st from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home with family greeting friends. (Masks & Social Distancing required). FUNERAL SERVICE will be Monday, November 2nd at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth, NE (Masks and Social Distancing required). Interment, Tuesday, Nov 3rd at 10am, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alcoholics Anonymous or First United Methodist Church



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.