Ann M. Marino
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Marino, Ann M.

January 6, 1939 - October 30, 2020

Visitation Tues Nov 3rd at Mortuary 6 - 8 pm with Wake Service at 7:00 pm.

Funeral Service Wed Nov 4th 10:30 am St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private Family Inurnment Service Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
