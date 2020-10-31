Menu
Mary Alice Pfeifer
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Pfeifer, Mary Alice

July 16, 1934 - October 28, 2020

VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Sunday, November 1st from 2pm to 3pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 2nd, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 2pm, St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska.

Complete notice later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific St
Nov
1
Vigil
3:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Nov
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Nov
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Francis Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
