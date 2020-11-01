Malone, Robert EmmettMay 10, 1922 - October 20, 2020Robert Emmett Malone passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020 in Rio Verde, AZ surrounded by family. Robert was born in Huron, SD on May 10, 1922 to Robert Sterling Malone and Margaret Oberle Malone. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree at the South Dakota School of Mines. He served in World War II for the Army Corps of Engineers in Italy. Following his service he earned a Master of Engineering Degree at Harvard University. Robert was a loving husband to Edith Williams, whom he married in 1949. They had four children.Robert was preceded in death by daughter Kathleen, in 1973; and by Edith in 2010. He is survived by daughters, Margaret Hopkins (Rick Hopkins), Eileen Pflug (Don Pflug); and son, Thomas Malone (Katrina Shelton-Malone), as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Robert had a long career at Peter Kiewit Sons Company, in Omaha, NE, where he participated in many major infrastructure projects throughout the United States, Canada, and beyond. He retired as a senior engineer in 1984. After his retirement Robert and Edith had residences in Rio Verde, AZ and Bigfork MT, where they established and enjoyed developing a cherry orchard on Flathead Lake. They enjoyed traveling the world for many years.Robert will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father. Always encouraging others to see the world and seize an opportunity. A good friend to many with a ready smile who enjoyed his life and friends.Messinger Fountain Hills MortuaryFountain Hills, AZ | (480) 837-5588 | messingermortuary.com