Suurvarik, Lynnette Ann
April 1, 1946 - October 26, 2020
Lynnette Ann Suurvarik, age 74, of Denver, CO passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born April 1, 1946 in Vallejo, CA. Lynnette spent a majority of her life living in Omaha, NE and later moved to Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Petersen and Louise Hultquist; and her son, Justin Thomas Suurvarik. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Peter J. Suurvarik; daughter, Kira Jukes and husband, Ty; grandchildren, Justin and Elsie Jukes; sister, Marquita Doassans; brother, Robert Petersen and wife, Nancy; as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be no public memorial service. Lynnette was deeply loved by her family and they find peace in knowing her battle with Alzheimer's has ended. The family asks for memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
in lieu of flowers.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we loved deeply becomes part of us." – Helen Keller
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.