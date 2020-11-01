Page, Richard J.



December 12, 1936 - October 24, 2020



Reunited with his wife of 63 years, Karen (Jacobson) who passed earlier this year.



Survived by his sons, Steve (Susan), Jeff, Doug, and Rick (Terry); daughter, Kristi (Dave) Hans; 12 beloved grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and counting - "We love you Grandad!"; sisters, Dorothy (Rich) Paskevic and Joan Page. Dick was a self-made man who cherished his faith, family, friends, any and all children and golf.



We are heartbroken to announce there will be No Service at this time due to Covid-19. Dick would insist, above all, that everyone he loved be safe. Enjoy that big fairway in the sky Dad. You earned it.



"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides."



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.