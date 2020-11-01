Menu
Glenn Hamre
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Hamre, Glenn

June 6, 1938 - October 29, 2020

Age 82 of Blair. Survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Jean (Kevin) Peterson, Thomas (Brenda) Hamre and Todd Hamre; grandchildren: Allison Hamre, Jason Peterson, Katelyn Hamre, Jack Peterson, Chad Hamre and Cory Hamre; sister, Patricia Bohn; brother, Gene Hamre; sister-in-law, Roberta Hamre; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Hamre; brother-in-law, Lowell Bohn; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hamre.

VIEWING: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 beginning at 1pm, family will be receiving friends from 5-7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held Wednesday, November 3 at 11am at the Kennard Cemetery.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
