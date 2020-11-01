Lausen, Donna B.



October 13, 1931 - October 29, 2020



Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Alvin and Alice (Magensen) Wilson; husband, Marvin Lausen in 2009; and sister, Dorothy Jacobs in 2001.



Survived by her daughter, Karen (Alan) Meilike of Council Bluffs; son, Eric (Rita) Lausen of Underwood, IA; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Lance) Lausen, Brett (Wendy) Lausen, Stacy (Gary) Hankins, Emily (Zack) Meador; 7 great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Jack, Ryan, Maysen, Blake, Andy and Lew; sister, Gina (Dr. Irving) Molstad of Sioux City, IA; nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE, Monday, 11am, Saint John Lutheran Church. INURNMENT in Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA. VISITATION with the family, Monday, one hour prior to the Service at Church. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.