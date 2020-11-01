Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arnold J. Divis
Divis, Arnold J.

August 14, 1931 - October 30, 2020

Arnold was preceded in death by parents, Zikmund and Julia; and siblings, Dorothy and Gerald. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Elsie; 6 children, Russell Divis, Cindy (Ron) Wulff, Joan (Joe) McMahon, Jean (Rick) Hawley, Doug (Mary) Divis, and Fran Fritz; 8 grandchildren, Rosalie (Jared) Stark, Ryan Hawley, Kyle Fritz, Alex (Sarah) McMahon, Natalie Divis, Kimberly McMahon, Alyssa (Schuyler) Brown, and Travis Divis; 2 great-grandchildren, Lynnea and Howard Stark; sister, Roseann Cada, brother, Melvin (Janice) Divis; several sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 6-8pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 4 at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. INTERMENT: Schuyler Cemetery. Memorial contributions sent in care of the family.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.