Leonie Lee "Lee" Sanford
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Sanford, Leonie "Lee"

March 7, 1938 - October 29, 2020

Omaha. Lee peacefully passed away in the early morning of October 29, 2020. She was a member of St. John Vianney Church and loved serving God. She always put others before herself and cared deeply for everyone in her life. What Lee loved to do most was spend quality time with her family and close friends. Lee was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Sanford; parents: Fred and Grace Dreher; sons: Steve Sanford and Mike Sanford. Survived by son, Dave (Kim) Sanford; 5 grandchildren: Alex Sanford, Michael (Gina) Sanford, Mitchell Sanford, Matthew Sanford, Megan Sanford; 8 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law: Diane Sanford.

VISITATION and ROSARY: Tuesday 10am-12pm at Church. FUNERAL MASS: 12pm Tuesday, November 3, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 5801 Oak Hills Dr. Omaha. INTERMENT: Cedardale Cemetery, Papillion, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
