McMullen, Charlotte Ruth Pollard (Jones)



April 27, 1926 - October 20, 2020



Died peacefully in Orcutt, CA on October 20, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on April 27, 1926 in Covington KY, the cherished only child of Robert and Ruth Jones. She was predeceased by her husband, Mel Pollard in 1979; and second husband, Don McMullen in 2003. She leaves her best friend, John Tyrcha of Omaha.



She is survived by her children, Karen Smith of CT, Timothy (Nancy) Pollard of AZ, and Nancy (Gary) of CA; her grandchildren, John (Janelle) Pollard, Betsy (Eric) Corthell, Tom (Caryn) Smith, Rob (Kelly) Markley, Kevin (Kelsey) Markley, Kate (Tom) Doyle, Kelly (Dave) Smith, and Dan (Marcella) Pollard; and she had 15 cherished great-grandchildren: Dakotah Pollard, Madeline and Charlie Corthell, Bennett, Elodie and Charlie Markley, Marley and Grayson Smith, Lydia, Nora and Bruin Markley, Callie and Grady Doyle, Addison and Matthew Smith.



Charlotte lived life to the fullest, always enjoying time with family and friends. Always ready for an adventure, she enjoyed traveling internationally with the Friendship Force, paddling a canoe on the Amazon, an Alaskan cruise at 93, and a drive across America at 94. She inspired many with her positive cheerful outlook and happy anticipation of everything she did. She will forever be in the hearts of her family, remembered for their nightly phone calls, late night ice cream parties, and never-ending love. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.