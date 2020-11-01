Lombardi, Wendy M. (Urich)



October 7, 1961 - October 8, 2020



Age 59 of Leavenworth, KS. Beloved daughter, mother, sister, and aunt, died tragically October 8, 2020 after a freak accident while riding a horse on base at Ft. Leavenworth. Born in Omaha October 7, 1961, Wendy was always a leader and a planner, working hard achieving her goals throughout her life. She will be remembered as a horsewoman, punk rocker, fitness instructor, dog trainer, teacher, body-builder, scholar, Veteran serving in Desert Storm, RV adventurer, farmer of organic food and goats, community organizer, and a writer. But she was proudest of being mom to 3 amazing children.



Preceded in death by father Lonnie G. Urich, Sr. She is survived by children, Paul, Natalie, and Nick Lombardi (all of Missouri); mother, Evelyn M. Hibbeler; brothers, Lonnie Urich Jr. (Kathy) and Troy Urich (Sherry) all of Des Moines IA, sisters, Dawn Urich of Minneapolis MN, Jenise Hibbeler of the desert, and Stephanie Hansen of Bellevue, NE; nieces and nephews, Jade Chapman (Wyatt), Simon Hibbeler, Sydney Urich, and Jordan, Megan and Ben Hansen; life-long best friend, Robin Leisch Wright; as well as many relatives and dear friends scattered across the country.



Wendy will be dearly missed. Memorial service TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help defray unexpected end of life expenses and can be sent to: Natalie Lombardi, c/o PK Lombardi 3519 Scott Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507. There is also a GoFundMe under Wendy's name for digital donations.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.