Weaver, Brenda J.



July 28, 1949 - October 28, 2020



Age 71. Brenda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. The center of her world were her grandchildren. She was a treasured friend to so many. Brenda was a woman of grace, kindness, compassion and patience.



Brenda devoted 31 years to Civil Service, and the vast majority of her career toward the care and enrichment of children. Throughout her career, most recently as the director of Child Development Services on Offutt AFB, she has influenced countless lives. Brenda was an active member of St. James Methodist Church. She loved to sing, leading her to direct several choirs throughout her life.



Preceded in death by parents, Willie J. and Lee Alice Clemons; and infant daughter. Survived by husband of 51 years, Donny; son, David Weaver (Trisha Mitchell); grandchildren, Brayden and Sydney; brother, O'Lester Clemons (Lethia); nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, November 6th, 6–8pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 7th, 11am, St. James United Methodist Church West Campus, 4343 Capehart Road, Bellevue. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.