Morris, Thad H. TSgt USAF (Ret)
September 28, 1930 - October 29, 2020
Age 90. Thad was a loyal member of the Bellevue F.O.E. #3912, an avid fan of the New York Yankees, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Preceded in death by wife, Thelma; parents, Lonnie and Alba Morris; infant brother; step-sons, Gary Akins (Bonnie) and Bob Akins (Jan); and grandsons Don Davis and Ken Akins. Survived by step-daughter, Sue Davis (Bernie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3rd, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 4th, 2pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Town & Country Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.