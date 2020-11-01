Moore, Roddy R.
April 3, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Roddy was born in Omaha to Floyd and Eunice Moore and was raised in Tekamah, NE. He was a proud Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He served in the 4th Infantry, Division of C Company and earned 2 Purple Hearts. Roddy later spent his career as an architect. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Jan Friedl; brother Elvin Moore; and former wife, Joann Moore. Survived by children: Lisa (Danny) Stubbs, Shad Moore and Kathleen (Erik) Radowski; grandchildren: Kelcee Jo and Tanner Stubbs, and Zorena Moore; and former wife, Kathleen Cain.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, November 4, 9am, John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. INURNMENT with Military Honors, following Service at Tekamah Cemetery in Tekamah. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post #1.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.