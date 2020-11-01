Menu
Heidi Marie Hanson
Hanson, Heidi Marie

October 3, 1994 - October 29, 2020

Survived by parents, Michael and Carrie Hanson; sister, Samantha; brother, Zachary; grandpa, Jack Borland; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

CELEBRATION of HEIDI'S LIFE: Wednesday, November 4, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Brookside Church, 11607 M. Circle, Omaha, NE. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Heidi's memory at a later date.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
