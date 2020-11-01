Hanson, Heidi Marie
October 3, 1994 - October 29, 2020
Survived by parents, Michael and Carrie Hanson; sister, Samantha; brother, Zachary; grandpa, Jack Borland; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
CELEBRATION of HEIDI'S LIFE: Wednesday, November 4, at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Brookside Church, 11607 M. Circle, Omaha, NE. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Heidi's memory at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.