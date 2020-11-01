Menu
Mildred C. Goblirsch
Goblirsch, Mildred C.

March 22, 1931 - October 30, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elizabeth Sullivan; son, William Goblirsch; 6 brothers; and her sister. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Al Goblirsch; children, Peggy (Derek) Canady, Mary (Rick) Erickson, Theresa (Rick) Howard, Ann (Paul) Edmondson, and Jim (Kerri) Goblirsch; brother, Kenneth Sullivan; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Masks and social distancing as per CDC guidelines are required.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
